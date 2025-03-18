Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Bawarchi Biryani Point 78 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Mexicali Grill 86 1724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Sunny China 89 4910 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Shogun 92 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Chuy's Restaurant 93 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

