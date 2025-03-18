Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Mexicali Grill 86 1724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Mexicali Grill Bar 97 1724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Sleep Inn Food 92 1611 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/17/2025 Tru Hotel 100 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/17/2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 88 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/17/2025 Spring Hill Day School Approval 4006 O'Hallorn Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/17/2025 The Academy Of Cool Springs 100 270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 The Academy Of Cool Springs Approval 270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/17/2025 DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy 100 527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 K-Love Coffee Shop 100 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Sunny China 89 4910 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Longview Elementary School 100 2929 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Complete 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Triple Crown Bakery 100 118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 100 3003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Newport Station Amenity Pool 100 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Triple Crown Bakery 100 118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 94 1116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Wendy's 99 1313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Urban Air Franklin LLC 99 1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 94 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Hattie B's Hot Chicken 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-14B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Shogun 92 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 96 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Shogun Lounge 100 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Tap Room At Old Natchez 99 115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 The Learning Experience 100 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Amerigo Bar 100 1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Amerigo 100 1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. 99 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Greenhaven 94 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Daddy's Dogs 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen 100 115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 High Hopes Daycare Approval 301 High Hopes Court Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/13/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc. 99 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 The Net Pre-School Approval 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE 12 Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/12/2025 O'charley's #214 98 1202 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 Whitney's Cookies 100 100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 The Franklin Mercantile Company 100 100 4th N. Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Spring Hill Academy Approval 2001 Campbell Station Parkway Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/12/2025 Sweethaven 99 214 E. Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast 98 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 Residence Inn Bar 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Holiday Inn Express 95 8097 Moore's Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2025 Chuy's Restaurant 93 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Brentwood Country Club Rest. 100 5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 The Goddard School Moss Lane Approval 98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/11/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Residence Inn Restaurant 97 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Puffy Muffin Inc. 100 229 Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 The Club Room 100 5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Chick-Fil-A 100 1105 Shadow Green Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 The Grill 100 5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 The Goddard School Moss Food 100 98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen 99 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 78 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Brentwood Country Club Patio Bar 100 5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email