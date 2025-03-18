Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Mexicali Grill
|86
|1724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Mexicali Grill Bar
|97
|1724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Sleep Inn Food
|92
|1611 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/17/2025
|Tru Hotel
|100
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/17/2025
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|88
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/17/2025
|Spring Hill Day School
|Approval
|4006 O'Hallorn Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/17/2025
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|100
|270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|Approval
|270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/17/2025
|DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy
|100
|527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|K-Love Coffee Shop
|100
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Sunny China
|89
|4910 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Longview Elementary School
|100
|2929 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Complete
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Triple Crown Bakery
|100
|118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Breakfast
|100
|3003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|100
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Triple Crown Bakery
|100
|118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|94
|1116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Wendy's
|99
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Urban Air Franklin LLC
|99
|1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|94
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Hattie B's Hot Chicken
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-14B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Shogun
|92
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|96
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Shogun Lounge
|100
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|100
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|The Learning Experience
|100
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Amerigo Bar
|100
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Amerigo
|100
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|99
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Greenhaven
|94
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Daddy's Dogs
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|High Hopes Daycare
|Approval
|301 High Hopes Court Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/13/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc.
|99
|4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|The Net Pre-School
|Approval
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE 12 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/12/2025
|O'charley's #214
|98
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|Whitney's Cookies
|100
|100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|The Franklin Mercantile Company
|100
|100 4th N. Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Spring Hill Academy
|Approval
|2001 Campbell Station Parkway Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/12/2025
|Sweethaven
|99
|214 E. Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|98
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|Residence Inn Bar
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|95
|8097 Moore's Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2025
|Chuy's Restaurant
|93
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Brentwood Country Club Rest.
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|The Goddard School Moss Lane
|Approval
|98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/11/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Residence Inn Restaurant
|97
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Puffy Muffin Inc.
|100
|229 Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|The Club Room
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|1105 Shadow Green Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|The Grill
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|100
|98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|99
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|78
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Brentwood Country Club Patio Bar
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
