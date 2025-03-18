Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Mexicali Grill861724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Mexicali Grill Bar971724 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Sleep Inn Food921611 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/17/2025
Tru Hotel1001001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/17/2025
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel88107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/17/2025
Spring Hill Day SchoolApproval4006 O'Hallorn Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/17/2025
The Academy Of Cool Springs100270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/17/2025
The Academy Of Cool SpringsApproval270 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/17/2025
DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy100527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/17/2025
K-Love Coffee Shop1002000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Sunny China894910 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Longview Elementary School1002929 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Complete03/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Triple Crown Bakery100118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Holiday Inn Express Breakfast1003003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Newport Station Amenity Pool1001635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Triple Crown Bakery100118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/14/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool941116 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Wendy's991313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Urban Air Franklin LLC991735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/14/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool94900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Hattie B's Hot Chicken99230 Franklin Rd STE-14B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Shogun921683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool96200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Shogun Lounge1001683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen100408 Church St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Tap Room At Old Natchez99115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool100549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
The Learning Experience100120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Amerigo Bar1001656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Amerigo1001656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.993234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining100230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Greenhaven941001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Daddy's Dogs99230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen100115 Gardengate Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/13/2025
High Hopes DaycareApproval301 High Hopes Court Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/13/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc.994935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
The Net Pre-SchoolApproval2001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE 12 Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/12/2025
O'charley's #214981202 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
Whitney's Cookies100100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2025
The Franklin Mercantile Company100100 4th N. Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Spring Hill AcademyApproval2001 Campbell Station Parkway Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/12/2025
Sweethaven99214 E. Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2025
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast981738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
Residence Inn Bar1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Holiday Inn Express958097 Moore's Ln Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2025
Chuy's Restaurant933061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Brentwood Country Club Rest.1005123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2025
The Goddard School Moss LaneApproval98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/11/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Residence Inn Restaurant978078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Puffy Muffin Inc.100229 Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2025
The Club Room1005123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Chick-Fil-A1001105 Shadow Green Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
The Grill1005123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
The Goddard School Moss Food10098 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen997101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Bawarchi Biryani Point78625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Brentwood Country Club Patio Bar1005123 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

