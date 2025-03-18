Weather: Storms Possible for Wednesday, March 19

Weather breakdown for the week of March 17, 2025

This week, we will have some sunny spring days and a chance for some more rain showers and thunderstorms.

Although Tuesday started off chilly in the 30s to lower 40s, we will have warmer temps into the 70s during the day. It could be a little gusty Tuesday afternoon with wind gusts of 20-25mph.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday will be very windy as we prepare for rain and possibly thunderstorms. Frequent wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will develop, with gusts likely peaking over 40 mph in the afternoon for areas west of the Plateau, reports NWS.

The middle Tennessee area is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, but experts say it does not look like the severe weather pattern we experienced over the weekend.

After the rain and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, it will cool down again (those in higher elevations may even see some snowflakes on Thursday morning!)

Highs Thursday will reach only the 40s to lower 50s. Wind gusts are expected to be around 30mph.

Some showers are expected again Friday night into early Saturday. Rainfall amounts from this fast moving system are expected to be less than one quarter inch. The next active system will come in for Sunday into Monday. It promises to be a stronger system with

some thunderstorms (maybe strong) and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from one half to 1 inch.



Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light south southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

