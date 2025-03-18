Weather 3-18-20-2025 Windy and Wet

The good news is that no severe weather is expected with this front, though some storms may be strong. Looking ahead, the weekend will be warm and windy. On Sunday, we will be watching for the next rain and storm chance.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

