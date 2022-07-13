It’s National Fry Day – Where To Score a Deal on Fries

Happy National Fry Day! This is probably the best way to eat a potato- making fries. But the question is do you prefer crinkle fries or thin fries and how crispy should they be?

You are in luck, today there are deals and freebies in celebration of the french fry.

Sonic -Free Medium Tots or Fries with any in-App Purchase. One redemption per app user, purchase required -courtesy of Heinz.

Burger King – Since they’re already offering free any-size fries with any purchase for Royal Perks members, on July 13, 2022, Burger King will be offering free Chicken Fries with every online order of $3 or more made via the BK app or BK.com at participating restaurants.

Hardee’s: Offering fans the chance to receive free fries for the rest of the year. My Rewards members who make an in-app purchase that includes fries on National French Fry Day (July 13) will receive a Free small natural cut fry with purchase mobile offer in their My Rewards account and can redeem one time per day beginning July 14 through December 31, 2022.

McDonald’s – On July 13, 2022, you get get a free large order of fries (no purchase necessary) exclusively in the McDonald’s app.

Penn Station – On July 13, 2022, you can get a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase at all locations. No coupon is required.

Wendy’s – Wendy’s has a different “Fry Day” deal for each day this week when using their mobile app. They are as follows:

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase.

Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Free Small Breakfast Seasoned potatoes (aka “Breakfast Fry Day”) with any mobile order purchase.

Friday, July 15, 2022 – Free Medium Fry with any size fry mobile order purchase.

White Castle – On July 13, 2022, you can get a free small order of French fries with any purchase using a coupon that will be available from the White Castle website and social media channels.