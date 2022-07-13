VIDEO: Security Officer Pepper-sprayed by Fleeing Felony Suspect in Franklin

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize a pair of aggressive, repeat theft and credit card fraud suspects. One of them pepper-sprayed store security during a getaway.

Both incidents happened at Academy Sports in Cool Springs. In one of those cases, they left in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu. In the other, they fled in a silver Kia Optima with a TSU logo on the front of the vehicle.

There is a cash reward if you know who they are.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip