Historical Commission Accepting Nominations to Honor Preservation Work in State

The Tennessee Historical Commission is now accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Awards to honor individuals or groups that work to preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2025.

Begun in 1975, Certificates of Merit have been presented annually to individuals, groups, agencies, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Tennessee’s heritage during the twelve months prior to the application deadline. This awards program offers the public an opportunity to give thanks and recognition to those who are working to revitalize Tennessee’s historic places. The Merit Awards program also highlights people and organizations for the work they do in the areas of publication, commemoration, and education regarding the state’s unique history and heritage.

“For the past 51 years our awards program has honored those working to revitalize Tennessee’s historic places,” said Miranda Montgomery, State Historic Preservation Officer and Interim Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission in a press release.

Each year there are up to ten Historic Preservation Awards presented, ten Book or Public Programming Awards, and five Commissioners’ Special Commendations. The Tennessee Historical Commission Board will make their final decisions on applications and will announce the recipients in May, during National Historic Preservation Month. Past winners include the Metro Nashville Historical Commission (MNHC) for the preservation of Sunnyside Mansion in Nashville. This 1853 Greek Revival home serves as offices for MNHC. In this project, structural damage was repaired, and outbuildings were repaired and reconstructed for public use.

Applications and Award Criteria can be found on the Tennessee Historical Commission’s website. Completed applications may be submitted to [email protected]. Questions regarding the awards or the application process need to be addressed to Outreach Coordinator Caty Dirksen.

The Tennessee Historical Commission is the state agency responsible for the stewardship of historic resources in Tennessee through the oversight of statewide historical preservation plans. The first statewide historic preservation plan was completed in 1970. The organization recently completed their 2019-2029 plan. The agency’s offices are located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville. For more information, please visit https://www.tn.gov/historicalcommission/.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email