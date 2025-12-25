12/25/25: Overcast and Mild at 67°F, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at a high near 67.6°F and dropped to a low of 59.7°F. Winds have reached up to 7.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation has been minimal with just a light drizzle noted and an accumulated total nearing 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation remained low at approximately 3%.

Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures are expected to hold steady, with a low of 63.3°F. Wind speeds will persist around 6.8 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 2%, suggesting a mostly dry evening ahead.

No severe weather warnings or alerts have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm and quiet weather pattern to persist into the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Friday 66°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 38°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

