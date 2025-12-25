12/25/25: Overcast and Mild at 67°F, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at a high near 67.6°F and dropped to a low of 59.7°F. Winds have reached up to 7.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation has been minimal with just a light drizzle noted and an accumulated total nearing 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation remained low at approximately 3%.
Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures are expected to hold steady, with a low of 63.3°F. Wind speeds will persist around 6.8 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 2%, suggesting a mostly dry evening ahead.
No severe weather warnings or alerts have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm and quiet weather pattern to persist into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|68°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|66°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
