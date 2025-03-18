High Hopes Announces Kristina Bachman as Senior Director of Development

High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy Clinic has announced the hiring of former board member and seasoned fundraising professional Kristina Bachman to the role of Senior Director of Development, which she began March 10.

“The Senior Director of Development role is critically important to furthering the mission of High Hopes, and we’re thrilled to have found the right professional for the role in Kristina,” said High Hopes Executive Director Allen Long. “She brings a wealth of fundraising experience and knowledge to our team, and she’s very familiar with High Hopes thanks to her previous service on the board. We look forward to her contributions and the transformative impact she will have on the future of High Hopes.”

Bachman will be responsible for driving all strategic development initiatives across the organization, leading major gifts and donor engagement efforts, fostering community and corporate relations, capital funding and strategic communications.

Bachman most recently served as the Chief Advancement Officer for Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. Prior to this role, she directed the grants program for the Tennessee Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), oversaw a successful annual giving campaign at KIPP Nashville, served as a front-line major gifts officer for the University of Texas and was Chief Development Officer for Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas.

Bachman is a graduate of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas––where she later served as Director of Development cultivating major gifts and executing capital campaigns––and holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and ethics.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email