OBITUARY: Billy Joe Daubenspeck

Billy Joe Daubenspeck, 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2025. Born on December 27, 1942, in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, he lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments.

Billy was known for his vibrant personality and his passion for life. He had a variety of interests, including walking, playing with dogs, and indulging in the joyous art of buck dancing. His warm-hearted nature and infectious spirit endeared him to many and created lasting friendships throughout his life.

He leaves behind his beloved sister, Brenda (Hugh) Jones; his brothers, Mike Daubenspeck and Vernon Daubenspeck; his best friend, Thelma Hargrove; and his dedicated caregiver, Christy Logue and several nieces and nephews. Each of these individuals shared special moments with Billy, adding richness to his life and supporting him in his journey.

Billy has been reunited in spirit with those who preceded him, including his father, Howard Daubenspeck, and his mother, Hazel Green Daubenspeck. He is also preceded by his siblings who have passed: Ruth Tibbs, Lora Mae White, Jimmy Daubenspeck, and Calvin Daubenspeck, along with his dear friend, Floyd Hargrove.

The family will host a visitation at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin on March 20, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on March 21, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Following the visitation on March 21, there will be a funeral service at 2:00 PM, concluding with burial at Pond Cemetery at 3:00 PM. Ronald Mealer will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Allen Daubenspeck, David White, Jason Daubenspeck, Jamie Daubenspeck, Hugh Jones, and Eddie Hargrove.

Billy Joe Daubenspeck will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, humor, and the joy he brought to those around him. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed.