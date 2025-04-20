Heritage Foundation Announces Chairs for Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced Debbie and Bo Segers and Chairs of the 52nd annual Heritage Ball and longtime supporter Ed Silva as Honorary Chair for the October 4 event. The ball will move to the Bicentennial Park Pavilion located at 3rd Avenue and North Margin Street to provide additional space for an expanded event and new experiences.

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Debbie and Bo Segers as our Heritage Ball Chairs this year. Their unwavering dedication to the Foundation is an invaluable asset, and their leadership for this year’s Heritage Ball will undoubtedly have a profound impact. Ed Silva was an easy choice as our honorary chair. A steadfast supporter of the Heritage Foundation’s mission of preservation, Ed has been a trusted board member, visionary, and donor. His commitment runs deep, and we are so fortunate to have him by our side.”

Bo Segers has served on the Heritage Foundation board of directors since 2023 and has played an integral role in furthering the mission. Both Bo and Debbie have served on the Heritage Ball Committee since 2022 and continue to provide valuable input into the event each year. They have also volunteered at many of the Foundation events including the Main Street Festival.

The Segers moved to Middle Tennessee in 2010 where Bo led the legal function for Mars Petcare in North and South America. Bo left Mars Petcare in 2020 to become the General Counsel of The Breakaway League, a financial services and coaching business. Debbie is Deputy General Counsel for Intellectual Property and Litigation at Fidelity Information Services headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. They have two children, Caroline and Bo.

Debbie and Bo have had a long history of volunteering for charities focusing on literacy, pet rescue, affordable housing, community and preservation. “We are honored to serve as chairs and view this opportunity as an important part of our preservation work,” said Bo. “The Heritage Ball provides an opportunity to celebrate while supporting efforts to protect the places and stories that make Williamson County so special. Given Franklin’s notoriety for historic preservation, it’s quite fitting that the inaugural ball at the city’s newest venue is hosted by the Heritage Foundation.”

Ed Silva has extensive history with the Heritage Foundation having served as Board President and as a Founding Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. He has served as Chairman of the Franklin Streetscape project and was named Franklin’s Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club. Ed is a Managing Member at Hartzog & Silva, PLLC and has been a practicing, licensed trial attorney since 1974. Ed has been recognized by “Best Lawyers of America” and “Mid-South Super Lawyers,” each year since 2005 and was selected “Best Lawyer’s Nashville Area – Lawyer of the Year,” in Family Law in 2010, 2017 and 2020. Ed and his wife Suzanne have lived in Franklin since 1976.

The Heritage Ball is the longest running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, approximately 800 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour, a Late Party and other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables will go on sale in August. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chief Advancement Officer, Cynthia Stielow at [email protected]. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.

