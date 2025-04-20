Easter by the Numbers 2025

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its 2025 Easter Facts & Stats and here’s what we learned. WalletHub says chocolate egg/bunnies are the most popular candy followed by jelly beans and peeps. The most popular family activity for Easter, according to WalletHub, is an Easter egg hunt, followed by eating candy, dyeing eggs, taking a family photo and eating Easter dinner.

Take a look at the rest of WalletHub’s findings:

