Top 7 New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

Creating New Year’s resolution dates back to thousands of years ago, becoming commonplace by the 17th Century.

A Boston newspaper in 1813 featured the first recorded use of New Year’s resolution shared Trafalgar.com, it stated, “And yet, I believe there are multitudes of people, accustomed to receive injunctions of new year resolutions, who will sin all the month of December, with a serious determination of beginning the new year with new resolutions and new behaviour, and with the full belief that they shall thus expiate and wipe away all their former faults.”

Today, resolutions are often about fitness goals, dietary changes, saving money, and more.

A study released by Retailmenot.com surveyed a group where they found the top seven resolutions for 2022. The survey found that 85% of consumers will set a New Year’s resolution, and nearly half (49%) are likely to spend money to keep their resolutions.

Here are the top seven resolutions for 2022.

Exercising more (35%)

Saving money (44%)

Paying off debt (27%)

Losing weight (30%)

Spending more time with family (28%)

Travel (19%)

Reduce stress (22%)

Were any of these on your list for this year? Share with us what resolution you made for 2022 if you made one at all.

And if you have any tips on keeping one for the entire year, let us know as well.

Happy 2022!