Photo of the Day: January 1, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The Franklin Theatre with the Griswold’s station wagon parked in front of the theatre for a special showing of Christmas Vacation.

According to hotcars.com “Five 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire station wagons were modified for the production of Vacation. The fate of all five is unclear, but an original Wagon Queen Family Truckster went on sale at a Mecum auction in 2013. The station wagon was offered for $35,000, but no one purchased the vehicle.”

We love the spirit of the holidays in downtown Franklin.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.