Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 24

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 100 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 98 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Residence Inn Pool 98 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 96 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat 92 4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 96 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 98 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Governors Golf Club Pool 96 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Ivy Glen Pool 98 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Chestnut Bend Pool 97 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 96 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Kingwood Pool 98 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool 96 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 97 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Governors Club HOA 94 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Echelon Pool 96 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Caspian Hills Apartment 97 7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Woodlands Amenity Pool 96 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 92 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 96 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 96 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Witherspoon 96 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Westhaven Lap Pool 98 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Lansdowne Pool 96 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Concord Hunt Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Wood West Kiddie 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 98 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 96 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Witherspoon 92 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Somerset Kiddie Pool 96 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

