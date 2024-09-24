Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 24

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|100
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|98
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|98
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|96
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|92
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|98
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Pool
|96
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|98
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|97
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|96
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Kingwood Pool
|98
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|97
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Governors Club HOA
|94
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Echelon Pool
|96
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|97
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|96
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|92
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|96
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|96
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Witherspoon
|96
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|98
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Lansdowne Pool
|96
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Concord Hunt Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|98
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|96
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Witherspoon
|92
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|96
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
