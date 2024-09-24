Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool1008759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/19/2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool983665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool98217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Residence Inn Pool988078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites967100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat924005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool9619 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool98130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Governors Golf Club Pool969861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Ivy Glen Pool984030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Chestnut Bend Pool97555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa965020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Kingwood Pool98Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Women 's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool969861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool97555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Governors Club HOA9419 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Echelon Pool962001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Caspian Hills Apartment977228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Woodlands Amenity Pool961060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood92206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin96179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool984207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool96107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Witherspoon961469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Westhaven Lap Pool98401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Lansdowne Pool969200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Concord Hunt Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Southern Wood West Kiddie981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool989200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Southern Wood West #2 Pool961610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Witherspoon921469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Somerset Kiddie Pool9630 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

