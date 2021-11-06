Harpeth Hotel Hires New Executive Chef

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin announced the appointments of Thomas Tuggle as executive chef and Richard Iannone as director of food and beverage. Both Tuggle and Iannone attribute collaboration to the success of the hotel’s robust food and beverage program.

With his appointment to executive chef, Tuggle will oversee and manage all culinary operations at the 119-room property, including 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions and the hotel’s catering program. Chef Tuggle joins The Harpeth from San Diego’s Park Hyatt Aviara where he led the team’s culinary department for five years. In his previous position as banquet chef and chef de cuisine, Chef Tuggle played an integral role in the overall success of the hotel. In 2018, he led the banquet and catering team to a record-setting financial year, resulting in a worldwide rating of number one in food and beverage quality and creativity for all Hyatt hotels. He was later promoted to executive sous chef where he opened three new dining concepts, Pacific Point, Ponto Lago and Ember & Rye.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Iannone will play a pivotal role in the food and beverage operations while working with his team to create the ultimate guest experience. Among other notable roles in the industry at premier properties such as the New York Hilton Midtown, Hyatt Regency Orange County and Hyatt Regency Chicago, Iannone most recently served as the director of food & beverage at The Benjamin, a luxury boutique hotel in Manhattan, where he oversaw Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s– The National Bar & Dining Rooms. Iannone attributes his passion for this industry to his contribution in creating lifetime moments and storybook memories The Harpeth prides itself on.

“The Harpeth team is thrilled to have Chef Tuggle and Iannone join our food and beverage department,” said Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth. “Both individuals bring a new level of passion and expertise that will elevate the overall guest experience. I am confident that their combined leadership will lead our team to great success.”

1799 Kitchen & Cocktails recommences its efforts with a heavy focus on seasonal dishes infused with a Southern influence, as well as sustainable ingredients sourced from local farmers that offer a true taste of Franklin. Meanwhile, McGavock’ s Coffee Bar & Provisions offers a casual concept and menu, serving café and brunch cuisine all day, including fresh pastries, a variety of grab-and-go options and a clever beverage program with handcrafted cocktails, wines, local beers and the newest addition to their menu, frozen beverages, including the hibiscus mule and whiskey smash. From weddings and galas to corporate brunches, dinners and holiday celebrations, the hotel’s robust catering combines the efforts of Chef Tuggle and Iannone and will bring every event to life at The Harpeth.

The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Avenue N in Franklin, Tennessee, along the banks of the Harpeth River, walking distance to Franklin Square and Historic Main Street. 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails is currently operating for dinner from 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is open on Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. McGavock’s is open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. For more information on Curio Collection by Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com/ curio.