Several High School Marching Bands Hit Right Notes in Competition

Several Williamson County high school marching bands are hitting the right notes and earning recognition at the regional level.

The Franklin Band competed in the Bands of America (BOA) Indianapolis Super Regional October 22-23 and placed twelfth out of 64 bands from six states. Their halftime show, Lucy, earned them third place in Class AAA during the preliminaries and second place in the finals. The Franklin Band will advance to compete in the 2021 Bands of America Grand National Championships November 11-13.

“As we push forward toward Grand Nationals, we will strive to improve our practice and performance,” said FHS band director Jacob Campos.

On October 30, five WCS high schools competed in the Austin Peay State University Mid-South Marching Invitational. Ravenwood High earned first place overall, with Brentwood and Summit high schools placing second and third, respectively. All five WCS bands earned superior ratings from the judges.

“Throughout the season, I’ve been impressed with the performance and skills demonstrated by all of our bands,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “It’s good to see our bands achieving high levels of excellence on the performance field.”

In the 2A Classification, Independence High earned second place in both the Visual Caption and Color Guard Caption categories. In the same division, Page High’s band earned first place for Music Caption and Percussion Caption as well as third place in both Visual Caption and Color Guard Caption.

In the 4A Classification, Brentwood High placed first in Visual Caption and third in the Music Caption, Percussion Caption and Color Guard Caption categories. Ravenwood High placed first in Color Guard Caption and Percussion Caption and also placed second in Music Caption and Visual Caption. Summit High placed first in the Music Caption category. The SHS band also placed second in the Percussion Caption and Color Guard Caption categories and also earned third place in the Visual Caption category.