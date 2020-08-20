The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has launched two new data sets for the public regarding COVID-19 cases among children.

TDH has released data on cases in school aged children (defined as children ages 5-18) and data on cases in all children (defined as children ages 0-18).

Data on cases in school aged children is updated daily. Data on cases in all children is updated weekly.

Here is the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in children.

Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years)

Updated: Aug 19

Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years) by County

(below is information on Williamson and surrounding counties, to view all counties, click here)

County Total Number of Cases Number of Cases Over Last 14 Days Williamson 491 68 Maury 219 42 Rutherford 790 108 Davidson 2,051 206

Cases Among All Children (0-18 Year Old)

Updated: Aug 17

Children represent 12.2% of cumulative cases, with most cases among 14-18 year olds.

The week of 8/2/2020, there were 1,711 child cases, comprising 14.4% of all cases.

The week of 7/26/2020, there were 1,738 child cases, comprising 13.8% of all cases.

Learn more about these data sets here.

