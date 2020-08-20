COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Andrea Hinds
covid-19

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has launched two new data sets for the public regarding COVID-19 cases among children.

TDH has released data on cases in school aged children (defined as children ages 5-18) and data on cases in all children (defined as children ages 0-18).

Data on cases in school aged children is updated daily. Data on cases in all children is updated weekly.

Here is the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in children.

Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years)
Updated: Aug 19

Graph made by TN Dept of Health

Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years) by County
(below is information on Williamson and surrounding counties, to view all counties, click here)

CountyTotal Number of CasesNumber of Cases Over Last 14 Days
Williamson49168
Maury21942
Rutherford790108
Davidson2,051206

Cases Among All Children (0-18 Year Old)
Updated: Aug 17

  • Children represent 12.2% of cumulative cases, with most cases among 14-18 year olds.
  • The week of 8/2/2020, there were 1,711 child cases, comprising 14.4% of all cases.
  • The week of 7/26/2020, there were 1,738 child cases, comprising 13.8% of all cases.
Graph made by TN Dept of Health

Learn more about these data sets here.

Andrea Hinds
