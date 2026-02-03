French Bakery to Open in Former Genghis Grill Location

This spring, Middle Tennessee’s first TOUS les JOURS, which means “Every Day” in French, will open at 600B Frazier Drive, Unit 104 in the former Genghis Grill location in Franklin. The name says it all: “a bakery designed for everyday moments worth savoring.”

The Franklin location is owned by sisters, both of whom built successful careers in the tech industry before deciding to bring something special to their neighborhood. Inspired by their shared love for community and thoughtfully crafted food, the sisters envisioned a bakery that feels warm and effortlessly chic.

TOUS les JOURS blends classic French baking techniques with subtle Asian influences, offering freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes. In addition to in-store offerings, the Franklin bakery will provide corporate catering options, making it a go-to destination for office meetings, events, and celebrations.

“We wanted to bring something to Franklin that feels warm and inviting,” said the sisters. “TOUS les JOURS is about enjoying the everyday, whether that’s a quick pastry run, a coffee break, or making an ordinary moment feel special.”

Beyond pastries and desserts, guests can enjoy handcrafted beverages, including lattes and matcha drinks. The bright, modern space is designed to feel both energizing and comfortable, inviting guests to linger and connect.

A grand opening celebration is planned for later this spring, with additional details to be announced soon.

