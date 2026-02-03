Starbucks Reveals New Spring Menu Items

Starting March 3, Starbucks will introduce its spring menu, featuring more ways to customize chai, new toasted coconut beverages, the return of lavender favorites, and more.

Starbucks is reimagining this classic tea latte with more ways to chai. Customers can still enjoy the iconic chai flavor they know and love, crafted with a premium blend of black tea and warming spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and ginger. The new chai recipe is crafted for customization, allowing for the ability to adjust the level of sweetness, spice and overall flavor.

Starting in March, customers can enjoy the new Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew and Toasted Coconut Latte, with toasted coconut syrup soon to be available year-round. For a limited time, the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato will also join the menu, bringing a vibrant twist to spring with its creamy layers and bold flavor.

Fan favorite lavender is back. Customers can enjoy the new Iced Lavender Cream Chai, as well as returning favorites such as the Iced Lavender Cream Matcha, Iced Lavender Latte and Lavender Crème Frappuccino® Blended Beverage.

Leap into spring with the new Frog Cake Pop. It’s vanilla cake mixed with buttercream and dipped in green chocolatey icing, decorated as a cute frog. Coming later this spring is new Energy Refreshers, offering customizable energy. Customers will have the option to make Refreshers Beverages decaf or the option to add an extra boost of energy with our proprietary energy blend of B vitamins and caffeine naturally derived from green coffee extract.

