Find Out Who’s Attending College Fair, Industry Night

The annual WCS College Fair is two weeks away, and more than 100 colleges and universities are on the attendance list.
The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On the same night as the College Fair, the new Industry Night will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Local businesses will be set up in the lower arena of the Ag Expo Center to talk to students about possible career paths.
A list of colleges and businesses scheduled to be at the fair is below. This list is current as of the published date.
The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
Colleges and Universities
- Abilene Christian University
- Bellarmine University
- Spring Hill College, Office of Admissions
- Union University
- Tusculum University
- Tennessee Tech University – College of Engineering
- Florida Southern College
- Texas Christian University
- Covenant College
- Mississippi State University
- Samford University
- Western Kentucky University
- Tennessee Wesleyan University
- Lipscomb University
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Herbert College of Agriculture
- Purdue University
- Cumberland University
- Kennesaw State University
- Auburn University
- University of Denver
- Hendrix College
- UT Martin
- United States Air Force ROTC
- Freed-Hardeman University, Admissions
- Trevecca Nazarene University
- DePauw University
- The University of Alabama
- Wofford College
- Lincoln Tech’s Nashville Auto Diesel College
- Roanoke College
- Virginia Tech Undergraduate Admissions
- George Mason University
- Carson-Newman University Office of Admissions
- Seton Hall University
- The University of Tampa
- Simmons University
- Lafayette College
- Mississippi State University – College of Forest Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Honors and Scholars Program
- Duke Kunshan University
- Nashville Film Institute
- Belmont University
- University of Notre Dame
- University of South Carolina
- Hanover College
- Sewanee
- Hollins University
- South College
- Providence College
- Herbert College of Agriculture
- Dark Horse Institute
- US Navy
- Texas A&M University
- Trinity University
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Aveda Arts and Science Institute Nashville
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Tennessee – Tickle College of Engineering
- Hampden-Sydney College
- The University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University College Dublin
- MTSU Graduate Studies
- University of Vermont
- University of San Francisco
- University of Memphis Herff College of Engineering
- University of Montevallo
- East Tennessee State University
- Admissions Counselor
- Harding University
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Emerson College
- Oglethorpe University
- University of Pittsburgh
- UT Southern
- Centre College
- Xavier University of Ohio
- University of Georgia
- Clemson University
- Austin Peay State University
- Mississippi College Admissions
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- University of Arkansas
- Millsaps College
- The University of Memphis
- Transylvania University
- Warren Wilson College
- Tennessee Army National Guard
- College of Charleston
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- College of Education – Tennessee Tech
- Motlow State College Student Success
- Apprentice Academy
- Eckerd College
- Berry College
- The Citadel
- Waynesburg University
- Lincoln Memorial University
- Fordham University
- Mercer University
- University of Oklahoma – Admissions
- Jacksonville State University
- Maryville College
- Saint Mary’s College
- Nossi College of Art
- University of Kentucky College of Design
- Wittenberg University
- College of Wooster
- University of South Florida
- The University of Alabama at South Birmingham
- Columbia College Chicago
- Columbia State Community College
- Ouachita Baptist University
- The University of Mississippi
- Murray State University
- Milligan University
- Furman University
- Johnson & Wales University
- Rhodes College
- University of Kentucky
- Washing University in St. Louis
- University of Evansville
- Butler University
- Saint Louis University
- DePaul University
- Nashville State
- Ohio State
- Faulkner University
- Verto Education
- Dickinson College
- Brescia University
- Miami University
Businesses
- Tutor Doctor Franklin
- Halifax Hospitality LLC
- City Franklin
- Clean Juice Cool Springs
- Tennessee Titans
- Plumlee & Associates LLC
- Huntington Learning Center
- Fourth Capital
- Microsoft
- Visual FX, Inc.
- Granges Americas, Inc.
- Nissan
- WCS School Age Child Care
- FIREd by 50
- Ascension
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
- Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electricla
- Columbia State Community College Education Department
- CMC Nashville
- Keslan
- City of Brentwood – Public Works Department
- DWC Construction Company
- Southern Land Company