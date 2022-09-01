Find Out Who’s Attending College Fair, Industry Night

The annual WCS College Fair is two weeks away, and more than 100 colleges and universities are on the attendance list.

The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On the same night as the College Fair, the new Industry Night will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Local businesses will be set up in the lower arena of the Ag Expo Center to talk to students about possible career paths.

A list of colleges and businesses scheduled to be at the fair is below. This list is current as of the published date.

The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.

Colleges and Universities Abilene Christian University

Bellarmine University

Spring Hill College, Office of Admissions

Union University

Tusculum University

Tennessee Tech University – College of Engineering

Florida Southern College

Texas Christian University

Covenant College

Mississippi State University

Samford University

Western Kentucky University

Tennessee Wesleyan University

Lipscomb University

University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Herbert College of Agriculture

Purdue University

Cumberland University

Kennesaw State University

Auburn University

University of Denver

Hendrix College

UT Martin

United States Air Force ROTC

Freed-Hardeman University, Admissions

Trevecca Nazarene University

DePauw University

The University of Alabama

Wofford College

Lincoln Tech’s Nashville Auto Diesel College

Roanoke College

Virginia Tech Undergraduate Admissions

George Mason University

Carson-Newman University Office of Admissions

Seton Hall University

The University of Tampa

Simmons University

Lafayette College

Mississippi State University – College of Forest Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Honors and Scholars Program

Duke Kunshan University

Nashville Film Institute

Belmont University

University of Notre Dame

University of South Carolina

Hanover College

Sewanee

Hollins University

South College

Providence College

Herbert College of Agriculture

Dark Horse Institute

US Navy

Texas A&M University

Trinity University

Middle Tennessee State University

Aveda Arts and Science Institute Nashville

Vanderbilt University

University of Tennessee – Tickle College of Engineering

Hampden-Sydney College

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

University College Dublin

MTSU Graduate Studies

University of Vermont

University of San Francisco

University of Memphis Herff College of Engineering

University of Montevallo

East Tennessee State University

Admissions Counselor

Harding University

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Emerson College

Oglethorpe University

University of Pittsburgh

UT Southern

Centre College

Xavier University of Ohio

University of Georgia

Clemson University

Austin Peay State University

Mississippi College Admissions

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

University of Arkansas

Millsaps College

The University of Memphis

Transylvania University

Warren Wilson College

Tennessee Army National Guard

College of Charleston

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

College of Education – Tennessee Tech

Motlow State College Student Success

Apprentice Academy

Eckerd College

Berry College

The Citadel

Waynesburg University

Lincoln Memorial University

Fordham University

Mercer University

University of Oklahoma – Admissions

Jacksonville State University

Maryville College

Saint Mary’s College

Nossi College of Art

University of Kentucky College of Design

Wittenberg University

College of Wooster

University of South Florida

The University of Alabama at South Birmingham

Columbia College Chicago

Columbia State Community College

Ouachita Baptist University

The University of Mississippi

Murray State University

Milligan University

Furman University

Johnson & Wales University

Rhodes College

University of Kentucky

Washing University in St. Louis

University of Evansville

Butler University

Saint Louis University

DePaul University

Nashville State

Ohio State

Faulkner University

Verto Education

Dickinson College

Brescia University

Miami University Businesses Tutor Doctor Franklin

Halifax Hospitality LLC

City Franklin

Clean Juice Cool Springs

Tennessee Titans

Plumlee & Associates LLC

Huntington Learning Center

Fourth Capital

Microsoft

Visual FX, Inc.

Granges Americas, Inc.

Nissan

WCS School Age Child Care

FIREd by 50

Ascension

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electricla

Columbia State Community College Education Department

CMC Nashville

Keslan

City of Brentwood – Public Works Department

DWC Construction Company

Southern Land Company

