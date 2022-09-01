WCS Webmasters Keep School Communities Informed

WCS is fortunate to have a team of school webmasters who work behind the scenes to make sure their websites are informative and engaging.
Each middle and high school has an employee who earns a supplement for the work they do on their school’s website throughout the year. That includes updating content, adding events, posting announcements and more. The school webmasters must also attend an annual training session to learn best practices for their website.
“We know from our most recent communications survey just how important our school websites are to our families,” said WCS District Webmaster Karianne Annastas. “Our school webmasters work to make sure each website is updated with current and accurate information, and we are so thankful for their dedication to their school communities.”
All elementary school websites are managed by WCS Assistant Webmaster Brooke Davis, who also updates the Vanguard Virtual High website.
The school webmasters are listed below.
Terri Schoof – Brentwood Middle
Teresa Vaughn -Brentwood High
Ben Rodgers – Centennial High
Owen Grimenstein – Fairview Middle
Kandi Groves – Fairview High
Melissa Estes – Franklin High
Andrew Perry – Grassland Middle
Janelle Gipson – Hillsboro School
Kristen Ramirez – Heritage Middle
Lisa Richter – Independence High
Amanda Eubanks – Legacy Middle
Lindsey Hinds-Brown -Mill Creek Middle
Barbara Driscoll – Nolensville High
Bradley Brown – Page Middle
Tristan Brown – Page High
Pete Mueller – Ravenwood High
Timothy Claytor – Renaissance High
Sara Mendoza – Spring Station Middle
Sherry Monroe – Summit High
Kersta Mello – Sunset Middle
Carrie Gordon – Thompson’s Station Middle
Mike Morrow – Woodland Middle