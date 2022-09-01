WCS Webmasters Keep School Communities Informed

WCS is fortunate to have a team of school webmasters who work behind the scenes to make sure their websites are informative and engaging.

Each middle and high school has an employee who earns a supplement for the work they do on their school’s website throughout the year. That includes updating content, adding events, posting announcements and more. The school webmasters must also attend an annual training session to learn best practices for their website.

“We know from our most recent communications survey just how important our school websites are to our families,” said WCS District Webmaster Karianne Annastas. “Our school webmasters work to make sure each website is updated with current and accurate information, and we are so thankful for their dedication to their school communities.”

All elementary school websites are managed by WCS Assistant Webmaster Brooke Davis, who also updates the Vanguard Virtual High website.

The school webmasters are listed below.

Terri Schoof – Brentwood Middle

Teresa Vaughn -Brentwood High

Ben Rodgers – Centennial High

Owen Grimenstein – Fairview Middle

Kandi Groves – Fairview High

Melissa Estes – Franklin High

Andrew Perry – Grassland Middle

Janelle Gipson – Hillsboro School

Kristen Ramirez – Heritage Middle

Lisa Richter – Independence High

Amanda Eubanks – Legacy Middle

Lindsey Hinds-Brown -Mill Creek Middle

Barbara Driscoll – Nolensville High

Bradley Brown – Page Middle

Tristan Brown – Page High

Pete Mueller – Ravenwood High

Timothy Claytor – Renaissance High

Sara Mendoza – Spring Station Middle

Sherry Monroe – Summit High

Kersta Mello – Sunset Middle

Carrie Gordon – Thompson’s Station Middle

Mike Morrow – Woodland Middle

