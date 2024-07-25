Williamson County Schools Hiring for 2024-25 School Year

The 2024-25 school year starts in less than two weeks, and WCS is still looking to fill some vacant positions.

The district is hiring special education teachers, special education teacher assistants, secondary math teachers, secondary science teachers, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, food service employees, substitute teachers and bus drivers.

“In college, I found that my favorite part of school was helping my friends,” said Page High chemistry teacher Jim Cherry. “I learned that I wanted to teach others what I enjoyed doing, which was chemistry. It’s a tough job, but it’s worth it at the end of the day.”

To see a list of vacant positions and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page. Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries

Source: WCS

