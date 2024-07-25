What to Know About WCS School Meals for 2024-25 School Year

July 23, 2024 – School meal prices will remain unchanged during the 2024-25 school year.

Breakfast for all grade levels will cost $2.75 at schools where breakfast is served, and lunch will cost $3.75 for all grade levels. Families are encouraged to use MySchoolBucks to add money to their student’s account. Information about MySchoolBucks is located on the WCS website.

Some families may be eligible for the Free and Reduced Lunch program. Information about applying to the program is available on the WCS Menus and Nutrition page. The Food Services department has already been reaching out to families who were enrolled in the program.

Food Services information, including meal restriction requests, a special diet form and more, is available on the district website. Breakfast and lunch menus will also be available on this page throughout the school year.

Source: WCS

