Daniel Iddings, Matthew Young Join Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin and Thompson’s Station

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) has two new medical providers joining its growing team. Daniel Iddings, DPT, is providing physical therapy services at the orthopaedic group’s Franklin Rehab Services clinic while Matthew Young, PA-C, is now seeing patients at the Tollgate Urgent Care location in Thompson’s Station.

“We continue to be amazed at the growth of our Williamson County community and are excited to be able to expand our team to better serve our patients,” said John Reynolds, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Daniel and Matthew and look forward to having them provide expert services at their respective clinic locations.”

Iddings, a licensed physical therapist at BJIT, completed his Bachelor of Science degree in public health at the University of Arizona in 2015. In 2022, he earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Since then, Daniel has been practicing physical therapy in the Nashville area and is experienced in treating a diverse array of outpatient orthopaedic conditions, sports medicine and vestibular conditions. He has also been certified in dry needling since 2022.

Young is a certified physician assistant to BJIT’s Richard Gibson, M.D. A native of Franklin, Tenn., Young earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from the University of Tennessee at Martin before completing his Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies at Bethel University. He is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) while also holding a certification in Basic Life Support (BLS).

Additionally, Justin Brothers, DPT, has transitioned from BJIT’s Franklin Rehab Services clinic to the Spring Hill Rehab Services location.

