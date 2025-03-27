Weekend Weather 3-28-30-2025 Spring Storms

The weekend won’t be a total wash, but , you will need to be weather aware. Friday and Saturday seem to be more of your Spring garden-variety pop-ups and some may be strong to severe. Sunday’s timing is still a bit off, but, this is likely to be more of a severe event across the state , especially Sunday late afternoon to evening. We will update as we know more throughout the weekend.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
