Could BA knock off defending state champs McCallie?

The Brentwood Academy Eagles had their second straight road game of the season as they traveled to McCallie to take on the Blue Tornado. BA came into tonight after defeating Brentwood High School on the road last week.

McCallie received the ball first, and they marched down the field. Ultimately, they would score on a long pass play to take the first lead of the game. They would miss the PAT though making it 6-0.

BA would not take long to respond. On the following drive, BA scored a touchdown and converted the PAT to take a 7-6 lead.

That would be the only scoring of the first quarter. The second quarter would see McCallie score another touchdown to make it 13-7.

BA would kick 3 second quarter field goals to take a 16-13 lead into halftime.

The second half would be back and forth the whole way. Each time one team scored, the other would answer. It came down to the final seconds as BA held on to a 30-27 lead.

McCallie had the ball around midfield with 14 seconds left, a field goal ties and a touchdown wins it. BA came up with a huge stop and prevented McCallie from attempting a field goal.

The Eagles make it three straight victories to start the 2020 campaign as they take down the defending champs McCallie.

Check out the live scoreboard at: