Which Offense Could Not Be Stopped in Centennial vs Independence

A inter-county showdown took place tonight between the Centennial Cougars and Independence Eagles. Independence entered play 0-1 after losing to Summit in week 1 and their week 2 matchup against CPA getting postponed and ultimately cancelled due to weather.

The Cougars travel to Independence after suffering two early losses in the season.

Independence didn’t take long to get the scoring started as ran in a short touchdown run to gain the early 7-0 lead. Independence would add another touchdown in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

In the second quarter, Independence would score again to make it 21-0 in the first half for the Eagles. Independence would score again with under 5 minutes left before halftime to make it 28-0. That would be your halftime score.

Out of halftime Independence would increase their lead to 35-0 with a long touchdown pass.

Centennial would refuse to be shut out though as they scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 35-7. Centennial would add another touchdown to make it 35-14, but it was too little too late.

Independence looked ready after their weather cancellation last week as they came out and defended their home turf. The Cougars drop another one tonight as they go 0-3 on the season.

