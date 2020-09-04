First Half Lead Proves to be Difference in Ravenwood vs Franklin

The Ravenwood Raptors travel to take on the Franklin Admirals in week 3. The Raptors coming off another impressive win against Blackman last week. Meanwhile, the Admirals are looking to bounce back after dropping a close one to Riverdale.

Ravenwood took the early 7-0 lead after a touchdown in the first quarter. That would be the only scoring in the first quarter. Ravenwood would add another touchdown in the second quarter to make it 14-0 over the Admirals.

The Raptors would add another first half touchdown making it 21-0. Ravenwood would add one more first half touchdown to go up 28-0.

The Admirals would add a touchdown just before halftime to make it 28-7.

The third quarter would see both teams score a single touchdown making it 35-14.

Ravenwood would add another late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 41-14.

The Raptors continue to roll through their opponents as they beat Franklin tonight. The Admirals are on a two game losing streak and will look to turn things around next week.

