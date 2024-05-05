Dores Awarded for Community Impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – May 2, 2024 – Men’s basketball’s Ezra Manjon and track and field student-athlete Haley Bishop were announced as Vanderbilt’s winners of the SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award by the league Thursday.

The school award winners are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

Manjon is a senior majoring in architecture and the built environment. The Antioch, California, native has volunteered extensively with Justice Industries on opportunities such as Just.Glass, a recycling initiative in the Nashville area which provides opportunities to individuals who face challenges in finding and keeping work. He has also worked with Special Olympics Tennessee throughout his time as a Commodore while also participating in numerous initiatives at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Additionally, Manjon has performed outreach ministry and volunteerism in local homeless shelters as part of Athletes in Action at both Vanderbilt and UC Davis.

On the court, Manjon was a leader for the Commodores during his two seasons on campus. He was named to the 2023 SEC All-Tournament Team and earned Vanderbilt men’s basketball Newcomer of the Year honors. He finished his career with 101 games scoring in double figures and over 500 assists.

Bishop, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, is a communication studies major with a minor in sociology. In 2018, she founded her non-profit organization, We Set the Pace, that raised over $600 this year for their initiative, Spikes for the Soul, benefiting middle and high school track programs in her hometown. On Vanderbilt’s campus, Bishop was an inaugural member of the Black Student-Athlete Group, serving as the social media manager for two years and spending the 2023-24 academic year as president of the organization. She has been one of the team’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representatives all four years and also volunteers with Black Girl Fest, Fifty Forward, Elijah’s Heart, Jones Elementary, Middle Tennessee Tornado Text Bank and The Pantry (Atlanta).

On the track, she is a five-time school record holder and advanced to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships as a member of the Dores’ 4×400-meter relay. She has qualified for two NCAA Regionals in three different events (100 meters, 4×100- and 4×400-meter relays). As a sophomore, she made history as the first Commodore to score in the 100 meters at the SEC Championships.

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email