City of Fairview Fire Department 2026 Winter Storm Fern Summary

Over the past several days, the City of Fairview Fire Department has worked tirelessly to support our citizens and neighboring communities throughout the severe winter weather event.

On the morning of January 25, 2026, the Fairview Fire Department began responding to calls for assistance resulting from the winter storm. Within the first 24 hours, crews answered 71 calls for service, and an entire shift of personnel was recalled to staff additional apparatus and ensure timely responses. Fire Department Administrative staff also joined operational efforts, supporting Incident Management for the City.

Both fire stations operated on alternate power supplies during this period and managed the loss of internet connectivity & phone service, as well as various mechanical issues affecting apparatus. Fire Station 32 sustained damage when a fallen tree severed the utility line and service head from the building. At the request of Williamson County Emergency Management, the department delivered critical assets to Fairview High School to establish a warming center. Firefighters also collaborated closely with Public Works to clear roadways and address logistical needs across the city. In partnership with the City’s Public Information Office, targeted public messaging was developed to ensure residents could access needed assistance.

In the days following the initial storm, the department responded to an additional 47 calls for service. Multiple personnel were recalled to maintain staffing, assist with further roadway clearing, and provide continuous, around-the-clock emergency support.

Winter Storm Fern Totals:

118 Calls for Service: 2 Structural Fires 3 Transformer Fires 38 Medical Calls 33 Wires Down 7 Indoor Smoke/Odor Investigations 35 Other Call Types



Assisted Public Works with 47 incidents of tree or limb removal from roadways

• Staffed Hours (1/25 0600 – 1/29 0600): 1,012 total hours (25 responding personnel, averaging 40 hours per employee)

Winter Storm Fern brought hazardous conditions, including heavy snow and ice, downed trees, power line damage, roadway obstructions, and a surge in emergency calls. The Fire Department and other emergency services operated

