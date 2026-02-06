Williamson County Sheriff Warns Residents About Storm Cleanup Scams

As storm cleanup continues across Williamson County, the Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on alert for potential tree removal and home service scams.

Authorities say they expect an increase in fraudulent door-to-door solicitations for debris cleanup and related services. Residents are encouraged not to pay for work upfront, to verify the scope of any job in writing before agreeing to services, and to be cautious of high-pressure tactics or “today only” offers. Deputies also recommend avoiding cash payments when possible and using local, established businesses that can be verified.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to trust their instincts and avoid making rushed decisions.

Anyone who encounters suspicious activity is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 615-790-5550.

