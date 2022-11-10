Centennial High’s Holiday Craft Show Coming November 19-20

Are you ready to do some holiday shopping? Centennial High is here to help.

The CHS Holiday Craft Show will take place November 19-20. On Saturday, the show is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Sunday, it’s open from noon until 4 p.m. More than 175 handmade craft vendors who sell jewelry, pottery, candles, clothing, holiday home decor, food and more will be featured.

Tickets for the craft show are $5 at the door or $6 for a two-day pass.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

