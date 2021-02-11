Brentwood Inclusion Playground Projects Need Donors, Volunteers

The Rotary Clubs of Brentwood (both morning and noon) have partnered with the City of Brentwood to assist with the fundraising for inclusion playgrounds in Brentwood.

The first playground is set for Granny White Park and the proposed second playground will be located within Crockett Park.

“At an inclusive playground, children of all abilities can interact with each other and play. The playground will benefit families in Brentwood and allow children with special needs to have an opportunity to play with their peers. Bids for the architect have been sent out by the city and they are currently in the selection process. The City of Brentwood has already selected the sites for the proposed playgrounds and have started identifying what site work will need to be done,” states the Brentwood Inclusion Playground website.

The project will be helmed by The Brentwood Rotary Clubs which have formed a joint committee of Rotarians, Community Leaders, Business Owners, and Non-Profit Organizations to fundraise for the construction of the playgrounds with a goal of $250,000.

Now, the group is asking the public to join the project. They’ve created teams for fundraising, marketing, finance, social media, and a grant team.

If you are interested in becoming involved, contact Sarah Johnson at [email protected] Those interested in making a donation can donate here.