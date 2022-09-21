Brentwood High School Presents Little Women

A timeless classic will hit the Brentwood High stage beginning September 22.

The BHS theater production of Little Women will run from September 22 until September 25. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they experience both good and bad times growing up.

Tickets may be purchased on the BHS Seat Yourself page and cost $10 per adult and $8 for children 10 years old and younger. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

The dates and times of each performance are listed below:

Thursday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

