Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for August 29, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for August 29 through September 2, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,540,000 Stones Throw Farm 7480 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $2,390,295 Splendor Ridge 113 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,169,151 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6117 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,950,000 3121 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Westhaven Sec57 2018 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 701 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,549,332 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6133 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,477,250 Westhaven Sec59 825 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,390,965 Natures Landing 4007 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 River Landing Sec 2 404 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069