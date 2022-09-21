Huckleberry Brewing Partners with Local Elementary School – Jordan Elementary PTA

Join us this coming week at Huckleberry Brewing Company and give back to the community. September 18th through September 25th Huckleberry Brewing Company is partnering with Jordan Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association in order to raise money for the school. Stop by and mention JES when you order and Huckleberry Brewing will donate 15% of all food sales back to the school!

Jordan Elementary School is one of the newest schools in Williamson County, opening in August 2018. The school has approximately 600 students from early childhood and Pre-Kindergarten to 5th grade. They are hoping to raise money for some improvements needed for the school, upcoming projects, and new technologies for the students. They want to continue to grow and improve the school for students past and present.

Stop by after work or over the weekend and unwind with a beer brewed on-site and an appetizer or enjoy one of our signature cocktails with dinner. We have entertainment for the whole family! We’ll have the games going on each day on our TVs and our arcade room full of games to entertain the kids.

Huckleberry Brewing is a new addition to the heart of Cool Springs. With something for everyone to enjoy, it’s the perfect spot to bring the family or friends and stop by for happy hour any day of the week.

Come in and join us anytime Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. You can find Huckleberry Brewing Company at Thoroughbred Square 600A Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067. Don’t forget to mention Jordan Elementary School! Check out hucksbrew.com for more information.