6 Live Shows this Week- February 2, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Rascal Flatts
Thursday, February 5, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Rascal Flatts brings the “Life is a Highway” tour to Bridgestone with special guests Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina. Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve cemented their place in music history with genre-crossing hits like breakout hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.”
Find tickets here.
2John Anderson
Friday, February 6, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Country music artist and Country Music Hall of Fame member John Anderson will perform live at the Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 28 for An Acoustic Evening with John Anderson. Proceeds from the event will benefit Vanderbilt Health’s Music Therapy and Hearing programs.
Find tickets here.
3Yacht’s Landing
Saturday, February 7, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Formerly booking themselves as Live From Ventura Boulevard, this band decided to jump into the marina head first and Yacht’s Landing was born. The band consists of experienced touring veterans from Nashville who have trafficked in the world of Yacht Rock for many years.
Find tickets here.
4Nashville Symphony
Friday-Saturday, February 6-7, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Two sweeping, biblically inspired works unite under the baton of GRAMMY-winning conductor Robert Spano. Bernstein’s “Jeremiah” Symphony gives voice to the lament of the prophet Jeremiah, mourning a fallen Jerusalem, with mezzo soprano Kelley O’Connor’s stirring vocals bringing ancient grief to life. Then, witness the power of The Sacrifice of Isaac, a monumental new oratorio by Jonathan Leshnoff co-commissioned by your Nashville Symphony.
Find tickets here.
5Niko Moon
Saturday, February 7, 8 pm
The Pinnacle 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Niko Moon is bringing “The American Palm Tour” to The Pinnacle this week.$1 from every ticket will go to the Happy Cowboy Foundation, a nonprofit for mental health awareness. The Happy Cowboy Foundation’s mission is to strengthen knowledge and resources that support mental health access and care for all individuals and families in need.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Friday, February 6, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists who are scheduled to perform include Carly Pearce, Noeline Hofman, The Issacs, Rissi Palmer, and Ricky Skaggs.
Find tickets here.
