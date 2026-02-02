New Music this Week- February 2, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Ella Langley
Ella Langley has unveiled her free-spirited new song “Dandelion,” the title track from her upcoming sophomore album due globally on April 10 via SAWGOD/Columbia Records.“Dandelion” is a defining statement of identity and independence, rooted in classic country storytelling and groove-driven simplicity.
Take a listen here.
2Tim McGraw-Eric Church-Morgan Wallen-Hardy
In a feat of superstar storytelling, HARDY is joined by fellow country heavyweights Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen on “McArthur,” out now.
“’McArthur’ is a very special one,” HARDY shares. “It came together pretty fast. I know I wrote the song, but I also feel like how did I end up on this song? It’s a lineup of absolute legends.”
Written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill, with production by Jay Joyce, the new song traces the changes of time and lineage across generations.
Take a listen here.
3Ernest
GRAMMY®-nominated triple threat ERNEST heads South today, bringing fans with him to the islands on new single, “Lorelei.”
“Lorelei” is a breezy, two-and-a-half minute sailor’s tale about an elusive, evocative woman who can’t quite be pinned down. Produced by ERNEST and Jacob Durrett and written by Ernest Keith Smith, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Mark Holman, the earworm is beach-ready, layering elegant plucked guitar tones under an addictive hook.
Take a listen here.
4Nora
Rising singer-songwriter NORA. makes a powerful first statement today with the release of her highly-anticipated debut EP, Just Words.
NORA.’s six-song, coming-of-age collection, captures the ache, clarity, and courage of early adulthood — tracing moments of heartbreak and self-discovery. Blending indie pop with subtle folk, Americana and country textures, the EP showcases NORA.’s emotionally honest songwriting and irresistible, melody-driven sound.
Take a listen here.
5Ana Christina Cash
Acclaimed songstress Ana Cristina Cash has released her new bilingual album, The Sunshine State. Having had a hand in crafting nearly all nine tracks, she celebrates the cultural crossroads that define her spirited sound.
Produced by John Carter Cash and Willie Breeding — who also served as a co-writer — and recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, the new project showcases Ana Cristina’s remarkable vocal range, from her resonant contralto to her soaring soprano.
Take a listen here.
6Patrick Murphy
Warner Records Nashville artist Patrick Murphy is returning to the spotlight with a fresh vision, launching an exciting new chapter with the release of “Slow Song Fast Car.” The track signals a mature evolution for the Minnesota-born singer-songwriter, who is leaning into his powerful vocal range and signature piano-coded sound.
A sweet-singing student of the early 2000s country and pop sound, Murphy’s new music follows two years of intentional focus on writing, growing, and personal life, including getting married.
Take a listen here.
7Josh Ross
On the new release, Ross shares, “’Bar And Back’ is about that moment when you realize that you’re feeling something deeper than the other person… between the back and forth and desire for something real and lasting. A place a lot of us have found ourselves at one point or another.”
With nearly 1.3 billion global streams and only one full-length album to date, “Bar And Back” marks the beginning of a major year ahead for the multi-platinum country artist.
Take a listen here.
8Jenna Paulette
Leo33 rising singer/songwriter Jenna Paulette arrives today with her 20-track Horseback (Deluxe) album, featuring three previously unreleased songs, including a duet rendition of “The Dirt” with John Morgan.
“I’m excited to release the deluxe version of Horseback featuring new versions of songs on the original record — some turning into duet versions with artists and friends I admire so much, as well as a few live versions of songs I love to cover,” shares Paulette. “The album originally came out just two weeks before my daughter was born, and so much life has happened since then. Revisiting these songs now makes this chapter even more meaningful.”
Take a listen here.
9Ian Munsick
Wyoming native Ian Munsick is weaving together the themes of western reverence and love in his latest song, “Geronimo.”
Written by Munsick, Devin Dawson, and Mike Robinson, and produced by Munsick and Robinson, “Geronimo” follows the narrator’s journey overcoming a fear of love and diving headfirst into it.
Take a listen here.
