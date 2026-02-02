2/1/26: Clear, Cold Night in Williamson County with Minor Cold Weather Advisory

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 11°F. Currently, in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.5°F under a clear sky, with a wind speed of 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 30.7°F and dropped to a low of 17.6°F. Winds reached up to 10 mph, although the skies remained overcast throughout the day. Tonight’s forecast predicts a low of 28°F with winds continuing at speeds up to 5.4 mph under partly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Residents are advised to take precautions due to the very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory encompasses these conditions, which are particularly harsh overnight and early tomorrow morning. Ensure to dress warmly and check on vulnerable or elderly neighbors during this advisory period.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 18°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 31°F 18°F Overcast Monday 44°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 33°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 36°F 24°F Fog Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast Friday 51°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 35°F 24°F Overcast

