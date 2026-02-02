2/1/26: Clear, Cold Night in Williamson County with Minor Cold Weather Advisory

By
Source Staff
-
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 11°F. Currently, in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.5°F under a clear sky, with a wind speed of 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 30.7°F and dropped to a low of 17.6°F. Winds reached up to 10 mph, although the skies remained overcast throughout the day. Tonight’s forecast predicts a low of 28°F with winds continuing at speeds up to 5.4 mph under partly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Residents are advised to take precautions due to the very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory encompasses these conditions, which are particularly harsh overnight and early tomorrow morning. Ensure to dress warmly and check on vulnerable or elderly neighbors during this advisory period.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
18°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 31°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 36°F 24°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 35°F 24°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here