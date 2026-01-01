Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss of K9 Nico

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged deputies, honoring a K9 who served the agency with distinction and remained a beloved partner long after his retirement.

K9 Nico served as a K9 deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office from May 2016 until December 2022. After retiring, Nico spent the remainder of his life at home with his handler and partner, Lieutenant Mike Grandy, and their family.

During his years of service, Nico completed numerous successful tracks and played a key role in multiple drug-related cases. The sheriff’s office said he worked with focus, loyalty, and heart, qualities that cannot be trained or replaced.

Nico passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, in the arms of his handler and surrounded by family. The sheriff’s office described his passing as a difficult but honorable ending, and a reminder that even the strongest partners eventually lay down the badge.

K9 Nico will be deeply missed by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and those who served alongside him.

