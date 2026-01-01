Top 16 Financial Resolutions for 2026: From Budgeting to Building Credit

It’s that time of year to make resolutions. Many will list financial improvements, and more than 1 in 4 Americans are planning to make finance-related New Year’s resolutions for 2026, according to a new WalletHub survey. For example, 31% of people making a financial resolution want to save more money.

Below are the top 16 resolutions for 2026.

Make a realistic budget & stick to it

Save more money

Get a 4%+ return on your cash

Explore ways to refinance high interest rates

Use different credit cards for everyday purchases & debt

Repay 25% of your credit card debt

Pay bills right after getting your paycheck

Fight back against inflation

Look for a better job

Get an A in financial literacy

Use utility bills & rent payments to build credit

Focus on physical health, given its strong connection to financial health

Make sure you have enough insurance for a catastrophe

Protect your identity

Join a credit union

Improve your WalletScore

