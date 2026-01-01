Top Stories of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, we take a look back at the most-read stories of 2025. These are the 7 most-read news stories on Williamson Source over 2025
1Country Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson Gets Married in Franklin
Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins on May 20, before 350 friends and family at the lush 160-acre Graystone Quarry in Williamson County. Read more here.
2Popular New York Restaurant Opens in The Factory at Franklin
Opening on New Year’s Day 2025, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, welcomed guests to The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Read more here.
3Tennessee’s First Pop Mart Vending Machine Opens at CoolSprings Galleria
A new Pop Mart vending machine opened at the CoolSprings Galleria, just outside Barnes & Noble on the lower level. It was the first one in Tennessee, confirmed the spokesperson for the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more here.
4Simon Properties Announces Premium Outlet Mall to Open in Thompson’s Station
Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announc that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a large site in Thompson’s Station where it will develop a new luxury shopping and lifestyle destination known as Nashville Premium Outlets. Read more here.
5Popular Nashville Steakhouse to Expand to Franklin
4Top Hospitality will bring its contemporary steakhouse, Char Restaurant, to Franklin. Following the recent opening of the 4Top Hospitality concept etch inside The Factory, the restaurant operator is doubling down on its efforts in Franklin by bringing this Green Hills staple to Williamson County. Read more here.
6City of Franklin Approves Rezoning of 86 Acres for CoolSprings Galleria Project
During the March 25th City of Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, local leaders unanimously approved the rezoning of over 86 acres from regional commerce to planned development for the CoolSprings Galleria redevelopment project. Read more here.
7In-N-Out Lebanon Location Gets Signature Palm Trees as Middle Tennessee Opening Nears
In-N-Out Burger’s Lebanon location is taking shape, with workers recently installing the chain’s signature palm trees at the Middle Tennessee site. Read more here.
