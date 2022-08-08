Williamson County Property Transfers July 18

See where houses and property sold for July 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,395,000.00 Benington Sec 2 2510 Benington Pl Nolensville 37135 $5,674,500.00 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 10-b 308 Stonegate Dr Franklin 37064 $956,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2 6003 Wallaby Ct Spring Hill 37174 $854,979.00 October Park 2010 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $420,000.00 544 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $325,000.00 7129 Ccc Rd Fairview 37062 $1,716,147.00 Allens Green 1754 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,925,000.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8213 Glover Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,060.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 403 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $600,000.00 School Manor 503 Perkins Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1116 Kirkwood Dr Franklin 37067 $790,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 4962 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $705,000.00 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 6034 Yellowstone Dr Nolensville 37135 $522,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 102 Shanache Dr Spring Hill 37174 $427,500.00 Shirebrook Ph3 211 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 5603 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $985,000.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7105 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $719,380.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4076 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,164,872.00 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8001 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $695,842.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4020 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $675,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1621 Old Fowlkes Dr Brentwood 37027 $949,900.00 Breckenridge So Sec 5 321 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5b 3808 Everyman Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,195,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6689 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $575,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1502 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 1 2710 Camden Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $775,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 6 3208 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,630,000.00 Mayfield Sec 2 422 Mayfield Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,480,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 356 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $3,000,000.00 8445 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $3,015,000.00 Jones J B 8204 Malachi Ln Arrington 37014 $1,050,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 2 7113 Tullamore Ln Franklin 37067 $410,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 9 2027 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000.00 Governors Club Ph 11 12 Medalist Ct Brentwood 37027 $420,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1116 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $505,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 1 2604 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,876,543.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 9128 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Cottonwood Est 159 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $613,120.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 131 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $641,630.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 302 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000.00 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 178 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 61 2 Cadillac Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,460,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 6625 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $20,000.00 7156 Brush Creek Rd S Fairview 37062 $538,100.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 1211 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $399,900.00 6051 Rural Plains Cir 207 Franklin 37064 $2,199,999.00 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 9399 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $3,900,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7008 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $673,200.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2017 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,360,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 912 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,024,000.00 Amelia Park Sec 2 1132 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 3 1411 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec5 4071 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $447,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1626 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $2,514,465.00 Splendor Ridge 167 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Glen Abbey Sec2 9510 Glenfiddich Tr Brentwood 37027 $660,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1008 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $959,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 2 413 Doe Ridge Franklin 37067 $625,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 10 3168 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $3,500,000.00 Grove Sec11 8182 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $5,000,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 3 2026 Johnson Ind Blvd Nolensville 37135 $851,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a 1608 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $947,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2707 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000.00 Buckner Place 2822 Biggers Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,095,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9145 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $150,000.00 7508 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $1,274,065.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5558 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $75,000.00 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $779,900.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 1060 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,000.00 Catalina Ph1 2017 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $3,300,000.00 Padgett Larry L 3339 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $738,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 6 1310 Pickwick Park Ct Franklin 37067 $430,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a 5012 Hancock Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $349,900.00 Orleans Est Condos 1404 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $324,000.00 Woodside Ph1c 2106 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,350,000.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8231 Glover Dr Brentwood 37027 $327,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7301 White Oak Dr Fairview 37062 $525,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1256 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $635,000.00 Mcculloch Tyler Paul 5519 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $7,719,223.00 Goose Creek Partnership 2406 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $2,280,777.00 Mapco 2408 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 844 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $591,725.00 Audubon Cove 7403 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $380,000.00 7815 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $532,222.00 Audubon Cove 7327 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $768,000.00 7338 Spencer Mill Rd Fairview 37062 $662,495.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 401 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $913,713.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7032 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $115,900.00 Orleans Est Condos 1707 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 121 Princess Cir Franklin 37064 $815,000.00 Highland Gardens 203 Carolyn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,517,500.00 Country Club Est 507 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $609,500.00 Franklin Green Sec 10 3176 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 8115 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $641,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 2 9711 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,184,586.00 Westhaven Sec59 6034 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 303 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $4,080,065.00 4265 Long Ln Franklin 37064 $859,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1818 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5213 Williamsburg Ct Brentwood 37027 $590,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 1 2015 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $824,755.00 Annecy Ph1 2230 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $390,000.00 Candlewood Sec 4 2957 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Westhaven Sec43 744 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 681 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6 4134 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $905,000.00 Heritage Pointe 2118 Homestead Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 1 2009 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,000.00 Sullivan Fannie Est 7881 Pinewood Rd Fairview 37062 $320,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1774 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c 3008 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $22,600,000.00 117 Southeast Pkwy Franklin 37064 $663,455.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 309 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $699,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1706 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $680,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 3 275 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 761 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $230,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $960,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec P 244 Greystone Dr Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 18 A 2046 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $520,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3300 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $489,900.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 418 Newbary Ct Franklin 37069 $280,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 201 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Stream Valley Section 03 1014 Shallow Stream Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 7119 Ccc Rd Fairview 37062 $225,000.00 1760 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,950,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7216 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,525,000.00 Derby Glen Close 116 Suffolk Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,756,990.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4824 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $1,450,000.00 2116 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $965,000.00 Clovercroft Preserve Sec1 9000 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $400,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1008 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174