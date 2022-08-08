Williamson County Property Transfers July 18

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,395,000.00Benington Sec 22510 Benington PlNolensville37135
$5,674,500.00Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$480,000.00Riverview Park Sec 10-b308 Stonegate DrFranklin37064
$956,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec26003 Wallaby CtSpring Hill37174
$854,979.00October Park2010 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$420,000.00544 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$325,000.007129 Ccc RdFairview37062
$1,716,147.00Allens Green1754 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,925,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8213 Glover DrBrentwood37027
$650,060.00Copper Ridge Ph5403 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$600,000.00School Manor503 Perkins DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 311116 Kirkwood DrFranklin37067
$790,000.00Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 14962 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$705,000.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 76034 Yellowstone DrNolensville37135
$522,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1102 Shanache DrSpring Hill37174
$427,500.00Shirebrook Ph3211 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$3,000,000.00St Marlow Sec15603 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$985,000.00Falls Grove Sec67105 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$719,380.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164076 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,164,872.00Burning Tree Farms Sec18001 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$695,842.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144020 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$675,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11621 Old Fowlkes DrBrentwood37027
$949,900.00Breckenridge So Sec 5321 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$1,200,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5b3808 Everyman WayThompsons Station37179
$1,195,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46689 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$575,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31502 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 12710 Camden CtThompsons Station37179
$775,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 63208 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,630,000.00Mayfield Sec 2422 Mayfield PlBrentwood37027
$1,480,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3356 Mealer StFranklin37067
$3,000,000.008445 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$3,015,000.00Jones J B8204 Malachi LnArrington37014
$1,050,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 27113 Tullamore LnFranklin37067
$410,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 92027 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,800,000.00Governors Club Ph 1112 Medalist CtBrentwood37027
$420,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341116 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$505,000.00Aston Woods Sec 12604 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$1,876,543.00Brentmeade Est Sec 59128 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Cottonwood Est159 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$613,120.00Copper Ridge Ph5131 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$641,630.00Copper Ridge Ph5302 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,600,000.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2178 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$4,500,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 612 Cadillac DrBrentwood37027
$1,460,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16625 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$20,000.007156 Brush Creek Rd SFairview37062
$538,100.00Stonebrook Sec 41211 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$399,900.006051 Rural Plains Cir 207Franklin37064
$2,199,999.00Elmbrooke Sec 2-39399 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$3,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27008 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$673,200.00Willowvale @harvey Springs2017 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$3,360,000.00St Marlow Sec1Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$350,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4912 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,024,000.00Amelia Park Sec 21132 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$1,200,000.00Stonehenge Sec 31411 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Kings Chapel Sec54071 Old Light CirArrington37014
$447,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21626 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$2,514,465.00Splendor Ridge167 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Glen Abbey Sec29510 Glenfiddich TrBrentwood37027
$660,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41008 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$959,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 2413 Doe RidgeFranklin37067
$625,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103168 Langley DrFranklin37064
$3,500,000.00Grove Sec118182 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$5,000,000.00Stonebrook Sec 32026 Johnson Ind BlvdNolensville37135
$851,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a1608 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$947,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2707 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$560,000.00Buckner Place2822 Biggers DrThompsons Station37179
$1,095,000.00Grove Sec 149145 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$150,000.007508 Lake RdFairview37062
$1,274,065.00Hardeman Springs Sec35558 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$75,000.00Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$779,900.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph11060 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,225,000.00Catalina Ph12017 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$3,300,000.00Padgett Larry L3339 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$738,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 61310 Pickwick Park CtFranklin37067
$430,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a5012 Hancock CirThompsons Station37179
$349,900.00Orleans Est Condos1404 Granville RdFranklin37064
$324,000.00Woodside Ph1c2106 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$2,350,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8231 Glover DrBrentwood37027
$327,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17301 White Oak DrFairview37062
$525,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31256 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$635,000.00Mcculloch Tyler Paul5519 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$7,719,223.00Goose Creek Partnership2406 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$2,280,777.00Mapco2408 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$575,000.00Nolen Mill Ph2844 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$591,725.00Audubon Cove7403 Hemen WayFairview37062
$380,000.007815 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$532,222.00Audubon Cove7327 Audubon CvFairview37062
$768,000.007338 Spencer Mill RdFairview37062
$662,495.00Copper Ridge Ph5401 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$913,713.00Vineyard Valley Sec17032 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$115,900.00Orleans Est Condos1707 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,275,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1121 Princess CirFranklin37064
$815,000.00Highland Gardens203 Carolyn AveFranklin37064
$1,517,500.00Country Club Est507 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$609,500.00Franklin Green Sec 103176 Langley DrFranklin37064
$700,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58115 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$641,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 29711 Northfork DrBrentwood37027
$1,184,586.00Westhaven Sec596034 Camberley St Franklin37064
$1,100,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2303 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$4,080,065.004265 Long LnFranklin37064
$859,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11818 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,375,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 35213 Williamsburg CtBrentwood37027
$590,000.00Wades Grove Sec 12015 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$824,755.00Annecy Ph12230 Broadway StNolensville37135
$390,000.00Candlewood Sec 42957 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Westhaven Sec43744 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3681 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$790,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph64134 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$905,000.00Heritage Pointe2118 Homestead LnFranklin37064
$550,000.00Wades Grove Sec 12009 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$1,450,000.00Sullivan Fannie Est7881 Pinewood RdFairview37062
$320,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21774 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3008 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$22,600,000.00117 Southeast PkwyFranklin37064
$663,455.00Copper Ridge Ph5309 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$699,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11706 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$680,000.00Burtonwood Ph 3275 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30761 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$230,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec15Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$960,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec P244 Greystone DrFranklin37069
$650,000.00Wades Grove Sec 18 A2046 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$520,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183300 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$489,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1418 Newbary CtFranklin37069
$280,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1201 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Stream Valley Section 031014 Shallow Stream LnFranklin37064
$550,000.007119 Ccc RdFairview37062
$225,000.001760 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,950,000.00Grove Sec 27216 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,525,000.00Derby Glen Close116 Suffolk CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,756,990.00Kings Chapel Sec104824 Torquay CtArrington37014
$1,450,000.002116 Osburn RdArrington37014
$965,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec19000 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$400,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1008 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174

