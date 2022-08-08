Williamson County Property Transfers July 18

See where houses and property sold for July 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,395,000.00
|Benington Sec 2
|2510 Benington Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,674,500.00
|Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 10-b
|308 Stonegate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$956,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2
|6003 Wallaby Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$854,979.00
|October Park
|2010 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,000.00
|544 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$325,000.00
|7129 Ccc Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,716,147.00
|Allens Green
|1754 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,925,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8213 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,060.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|403 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000.00
|School Manor
|503 Perkins Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1116 Kirkwood Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$790,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|4962 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$705,000.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|6034 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$522,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1
|102 Shanache Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$427,500.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|211 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|5603 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7105 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$719,380.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4076 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,164,872.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8001 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$695,842.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4020 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1621 Old Fowlkes Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,900.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 5
|321 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b
|3808 Everyman Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,195,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6689 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1502 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2710 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 6
|3208 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,630,000.00
|Mayfield Sec 2
|422 Mayfield Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,480,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|356 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,000,000.00
|8445 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,015,000.00
|Jones J B
|8204 Malachi Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 2
|7113 Tullamore Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 9
|2027 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|12 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1116 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2604 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,876,543.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5
|9128 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|159 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$613,120.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|131 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$641,630.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|302 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|178 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 61
|2 Cadillac Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,460,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6625 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$20,000.00
|7156 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|37062
|$538,100.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1211 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$399,900.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 207
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,199,999.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3
|9399 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7008 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$673,200.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2017 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,360,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|912 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,024,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|1132 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 3
|1411 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec5
|4071 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$447,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1626 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,514,465.00
|Splendor Ridge
|167 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec2
|9510 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1008 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$959,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 2
|413 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3168 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8182 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,000,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 3
|2026 Johnson Ind Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$851,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a
|1608 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$947,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2707 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2822 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,095,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9145 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$150,000.00
|7508 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,274,065.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5558 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$75,000.00
|Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,900.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|1060 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2017 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,300,000.00
|Padgett Larry L
|3339 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$738,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 6
|1310 Pickwick Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a
|5012 Hancock Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$349,900.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1404 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$324,000.00
|Woodside Ph1c
|2106 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,350,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8231 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$327,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7301 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$525,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1256 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000.00
|Mcculloch Tyler Paul
|5519 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,719,223.00
|Goose Creek Partnership
|2406 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,280,777.00
|Mapco
|2408 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|844 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$591,725.00
|Audubon Cove
|7403 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$380,000.00
|7815 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$532,222.00
|Audubon Cove
|7327 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$768,000.00
|7338 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$662,495.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|401 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$913,713.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7032 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$115,900.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1707 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1
|121 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|203 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,517,500.00
|Country Club Est
|507 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$609,500.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3176 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8115 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$641,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 2
|9711 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,184,586.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6034 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|303 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,080,065.00
|4265 Long Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$859,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1818 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5213 Williamsburg Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$590,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|2015 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$824,755.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2230 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$390,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2957 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|744 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|681 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6
|4134 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$905,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2118 Homestead Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|2009 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,000.00
|Sullivan Fannie Est
|7881 Pinewood Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$320,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1774 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3008 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$22,600,000.00
|117 Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$663,455.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|309 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1706 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 3
|275 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|761 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$230,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$960,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P
|244 Greystone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 18 A
|2046 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3300 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$489,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|418 Newbary Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$280,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|201 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|1014 Shallow Stream Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|7119 Ccc Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$225,000.00
|1760 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,950,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7216 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,525,000.00
|Derby Glen Close
|116 Suffolk Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,756,990.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4824 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,450,000.00
|2116 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$965,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec1
|9000 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1008 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174