OBITUARY: Marilynn Antoinette Duran

Marilynn Antoinette Duran was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 2, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by family.

She was born to Michael and Margurite Silvenis on March 3, 1941 in Wyandotte, MI.

She met the love of her life, John Duran, during their senior year at high school. Marilynn finished her bachelor’s at Eastern Michigan University and then completed her Master’s as well. Together, they had two children: Jeffrey and Laura.

Marilynn served as a teacher for more than 40 years retiring from Williamson County Schools. She loved teaching, whether it was in the classroom, at a museum or in bible school. Her second love was geology and was an avid collector of rocks and minerals from across the globe and often would teach geology to both classrooms and museums. Her love of music and song was also powerful whether on stage or in choir she always gave it her all.

She leaves behind her husband John Duran; A daughter, Laura Royer of Atlanta, GA; A son, Jeffrey Duran of Leesburg, VA.; A granddaughter, Shannon Royer; Grandsons, Chris and Kyle Royer, John, Vigen and Sevan Duran.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3 p.m. on August 13, 2022 at The Church at Nolensville with visitation with the family at 1 p.m. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nashville Humane Association on her behalf.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/