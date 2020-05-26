



Williamson County has been moving toward a phased reopening of its offices, while continuing to do its part to assist in the protection of the health and safety of citizens and employees. In an effort to promote continued physical distancing and health best practices, the Williamson County Clerk’s Office would like to remind individuals of the online services it provides.

The Clerk’s Office offers an online portal for tag renewals and marriage license applications. To utilize online services, visit: https://secure.tncountyclerk.com/index.php

Individuals who cannot access the online portal, can visit one of the five Renewal Kiosks at the Williamson County recreational facilities:

Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard

Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road

Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road

Each facility is open according to the following modified schedule:

Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Sunday: Closed

Renewal Kiosks are located in facility lobbies. Whether entering the clerk’s office or a recreation center lobby, a temporal scan will be administered and every individual must answer 5 questions prior to entering a facility. Any person with a temperature registering greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or a positive confirmation to any of the health questions will not be allowed in the facility. Entrance will be based on limited occupant capacities and social distancing practices will be required. Once full occupancy is met, entrance will only be allowed as patrons exit the facility. Patrons are encouraged to bring masks and other protective gear to ensure everyone’s safety.



