



Tennessee Soccer Club is excited to announce that Dan Sidebottom will become the club’s ECNL Assistant Director, effective immediately. Dan fills the role that was left vacant after previous Asst. Director Greg Warden was promoted to ECNL Director.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be working within the ECNL program at TSC,” said Sidebottom. “I am excited to work with the players, coaches and parents to continue driving this program to new heights. I have recently seen the fantastic work of the ECNL directors and staff over the winter months, especially at the Florida Showcase events where all players showed exemplary behavior both on and off the field. I hope to add to the program with my experience, knowledge and enthusiasm for player development.”

Sidebottom joined TSC last year after moving to Middle TN with his wife. He currently is the Recreation and Grassroots Director at TSC and will continue in that role for the remainder of this 2020 season. Before moving to TSC, Dan was the Director of Coaching with Glastonbury Hartwell Soccer Club in CT. He has worked with Major League Soccer (MLS) club New England Revolution as Academy Technical Coordinator in 2018-2019, where he lead their regional development schools and provided scouting for their US Development Academy teams. He has worked within a professional Academy structure in his homeland of England at Rotherham United FC from 2011-2013.

Dan holds a USSF B License, United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma, Director of Coaching Diploma, plus several others as well as English FA qualifications.

“Since joining our staff, it has been clear that Dan is a high level coach who is extremely deliberate and organized in his approach to the game,” said Executive Director Stuart Brown. “He has spent some time with our ECNL players outside of his other club responsibilities and we are excited to have him working day-to-day to continue the development of our ECNL program.”

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.



