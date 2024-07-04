Where to See 4th of July Fireworks

3 Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin

July 4

239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Fireworks begin at 9pm

The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by the Nashville Yacht Club Band starting at 6pm. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks. There will also be family games in the kids zone, including cornhole, can jam, face painting, football toss, giant Jenga and kids crafts. Everyone can enter the contest to win the best star-spangled hat! And there will also be a Pilgrimage Tickets giveaway! Concessions will be provided by Smokey Dawggs, Cluckmasters Wings and Things, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Fat People in the Kitchen and Taco. Desserts will be offered by Retro Sno, Moosic City and Padrino’s Pops. Adult beverages will be available by purchase.

Prior to fireworks, downtown Franklin hosts events beginning at 10:00 a.m. including music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. The Patriotic Pet Parade will be at 10:30 a.m., sign up is at https://franklinlionsclub.com/patriotic-pet-parade.