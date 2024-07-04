Photo of the Day: July 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Westhaven Foundation, a resident-run philanthropic nonprofit organization within Southern Land Company’s Westhaven community in Franklin, Tennessee, presented the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter a check for $13,000 on Wednesday, June 19. The donation came from proceeds raised in conjunction with the Foundation’s Fourth Westhaven 5K Memory Run, which was held in April, and contributed to The Longest Day campaign, a DIY fundraising initiative that allows participants to host their own event to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

