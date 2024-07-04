2024 4th of July Weather

By
Clark Shelton
-

Some of you will see storms, some of you will not. Some will have fireworks, some will postpone until probably Saturday , because Friday is going to be quite wet.

Find your Close To Home Source for fireworks cancellations, weather and re-schedules here

Independence Day
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 104. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Phyllis Hamilton
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here